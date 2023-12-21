Natural Cosmetics Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Daliy Use, Performing Use) , Types (Natural Skincare, Foundations, Lipsticks, Mascara, Others) , By " Natural Cosmetics Market-2024 " Region

Herrco UK

100% Pure

Alima Pure

RMS Beauty

Juice Beauty

W3LL PEOPLE

Real Purity

Kjaer Weis

ILIA Beauty

Hush + Dotti

Jane Iredale

Dr. Bronner's

Au Naturale Vapour

Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Natural Cosmetics market size is estimated to be worth USD 29560 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 37050 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Natural Cosmetics market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Natural Cosmetics landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Natural Skincare accounting for of the Natural Cosmetics global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Dapy Use segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Natural Cosmetics include Herrco UK, 100% Pure, Apma Pure, RMS Beauty, Juice Beauty, W3LL PEOPLE, Real Purity, Kjaer Weis and IpA Beauty, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Natural Cosmetics in 2021.

This report focuses on Natural Cosmetics volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Cosmetics market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Natural Skincare

Foundations

Lipsticks

Mascara Others

Daliy Use Performing Use

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Natural Cosmetics Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural Cosmetics

1.2 Classification of Natural Cosmetics by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Natural Cosmetics Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Natural Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Natural Cosmetics Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Natural Cosmetics Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Natural Cosmetics Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Natural Cosmetics Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Natural Cosmetics Market Drivers

1.6.2 Natural Cosmetics Market Restraints

1.6.3 Natural Cosmetics Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Natural Cosmetics Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Natural Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Natural Cosmetics Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Natural Cosmetics Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Natural Cosmetics Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Natural Cosmetics Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Natural Cosmetics Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Natural Cosmetics New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Natural Cosmetics Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Natural Cosmetics Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Natural Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Natural Cosmetics Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Natural Cosmetics Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Natural Cosmetics Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Natural Cosmetics Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Natural Cosmetics Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Natural Cosmetics Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Natural Cosmetics Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Natural Cosmetics Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

