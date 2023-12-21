Automatic Pet Feeder For Dog And Cat Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

The Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

An automatic pet feeder helps to manage the feeding of a dog or cat. It dispenses food at predetermined intervals, in predetermined amounts, setting it up in advance so that the pet never has to go hungry again. This is especially helpful for those who work long hours and canât be home with their pets during the day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat market size is estimated to be worth USD 904.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2137.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global key players of automatic pet feeder for dog and cat include PetSafe, Petmate, Whisker, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 10%. North America is the largest producer of automatic pet feeder for dog and cat, holds a share about 40%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In terms of product, electronic automatic feeders is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of distribution channel, the largest channel is pet shop, followed by onpne and pet hospital.

This report focuses on Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe and China, etc.

Global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Distribution Channel. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Gravity-based Automatic Feeders

Electronic Automatic Feeders Smart Automatic Feeders

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Online

Pet Shop

Pet Hospital Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat

1.2 Classification of Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Drivers

1.6.2 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Restraints

1.6.3 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Automatic Pet Feeder for Dog and Cat Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

