Electric Nail Files Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Home Use, Commercial Use) , Types (Cordless Type, Corded Type) , By " Electric Nail Files Market-2024 " Region

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Electric Nail Files market?



Beurer

UTILYZE

PureNails

Makartt

MelodySusie

Rio the Beauty Specialists

Luraco

Bellehome

W. Kretzer GmbH and Co. KG

Medicool

AEVO

Care me

Finishing Touch Flawlessâ¢ (Church and Dwight)

Pure Enrichment

Clio

Touch Beauty

Cadrim

UZMEI

AZ GOGO NATPLUS

The Electric Nail Files Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

An electric nail drill or e-file is an electric-powered rotary tool used for fipng nails or removing nail enhancements.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electric Nail Files market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Electric Nail Files market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Electric Nail Files landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Cordless Type accounting for of the Electric Nail Files global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Home Use segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Electric Nail Files include Beurer, UTILYZE, PureNails, Makartt, MelodySusie, Rio the Beauty Speciapsts, Luraco, Bellehome and W. Kretzer GmbH and Co. KG, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Electric Nail Files in 2021.

This report focuses on Electric Nail Files volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Nail Files market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Electric Nail Files Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Electric Nail Files market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Cordless Type Corded Type

What are the different "Application of Electric Nail Files market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Home Use Commercial Use

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Electric Nail Files market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

