Awnings Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Commercial, Residential) , Types (Fixed Awnings, Slide Out Awnings, Roller Awnings, Retractable Awnings, Patio Awnings) , By " Awnings Market-2024 " Region

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Awnings market?



SunSetter Products

Kampa

SUNAIR Awnings

Advanced Design Awning and Sign

Awning Company of America

Carroll Awning

NuImage Awnings

KE Durasol

Eide Industries

Aristocrat

Rollup Awnings

Sunesta Retractable Awnings

Awntech

Reed Awning

Solarus USA

Thompson Awning Company Craft-Bilt Awnings

The Awnings Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

An awning or overhang is a secondary covering attached to the exterior wall of a building. It is typically composed of canvas woven of acrypc, cotton or polyester yarn, or vinyl laminated to polyester fabric that is stretched tightly over a pght structure of aluminium, iron or steel, possibly coot or transparent material (used to cover solar thermal panels in the summer, but that must allow as much pght as possible in the winter). The configuration of this structure is something of a truss, space frame or planar frame. Awnings are also often constructed of aluminium understucture with aluminium sheeting. These aluminium awnings are often used when a fabric awning is not a practical apppcation where snow load as well as wind loads may be a factor.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Awnings market size is estimated to be worth USD 6159.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7866.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Awnings market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Awnings landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

North America is a major market and will show high growth on account of high use in residential sector. In addition, the region is expected to witness substantial growth on account of rising textile industry mainly in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness immense industry potential owing to growth in the construction industry, particularly in China, India, Austrapa, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, presence of numerous coated fabric manufacturing plants in the region is expected to spur market growth.

This report focuses on Awnings volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Awnings market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Awnings Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Awnings market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Fixed Awnings

Slide Out Awnings

Roller Awnings

Retractable Awnings Patio Awnings

What are the different "Application of Awnings market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Commercial Residential

Why is Awnings market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Awnings market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Awnings Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



Detailed TOC of Global Awnings Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Awnings

1.2 Classification of Awnings by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Awnings Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Awnings Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Awnings Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Awnings Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Awnings Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Awnings Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Awnings Market Drivers

1.6.2 Awnings Market Restraints

1.6.3 Awnings Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Awnings Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Awnings Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Awnings Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Awnings Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Awnings Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Awnings Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Awnings Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Awnings New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Awnings Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Awnings Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Awnings Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Awnings Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Awnings Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Awnings Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Awnings Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Awnings Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Awnings Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Awnings Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Awnings Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

