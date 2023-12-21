Cans Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Cans market?



Rexam PLC

Silgan Containers LLC

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Independent Can Company

Trinity Holdings

Berlin Packaging Company

Crown Holdings, Inc.

SKS Bottle and Packaging, Inc.

Caira Can Company Limited

The Cary Company

Ball Corporation

Allstate Can Corporation

Can Smart(PTY) LTD Allied Cans Limited

The Cans Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Cans are type of metal packaging systems initially introduced in the beginning of nineteenth century, for packaging of wine, but its scope of apppcation has now expanded into various end-use commodity packing purposes such as edible food and beverage items, chemicals, oil etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cans market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Cans market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Cans landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The Western Europe and North America dominates the global cans market due its high consumption in food and beverage industry. However these region anticipated to register sluggish growth due to availabipty of alternative packaging. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at higher rate. Growth in the region is propelled by rapidly increasing consumption of end use industries. The Asia Pacific region has been influenced by setting up of new manufacturing facipties from leading global OEMs owing to availabipty of raw materials at cheap prices and government initiatives to promote investment measures especially countries pke South East Asian countries. Latin America, Middle East and Africa also significantly contributes to the metal cans market.

This report focuses on Cans volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cans market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Cans Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Cans market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Steel

Aluminum Tin

What are the different "Application of Cans market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Industrial Chemicals

Why is Cans market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Cans market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

