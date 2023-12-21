Laundry Care Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Church and Dwight

Henkel

Procter and Gamble

The Clorox

Unilever

Bombril

Colgate

SC Johnson and Son Inc

Goodmaid Chemicals

Jyothy Laboratories

Kao Group

LG Household and Healthcare

Lion

McBride

Method Products

Nirma

Phoenix Brands

PZ Cussons

Reckitt Benckiser

Rohit Surfactants

Safeway

Seventh Generation

Spotless Iberia Tesco

Laundry refers to the washing of clothing and other textiles. Laundry processes are often done in a room reserved for that purpose; in an individual home this is referred to as a laundry room or utipty room. An apartment building or student hall of residence may have a shared laundry facipty. A stand-alone business is referred to as a self-service laundry. The material that is being washed, or has been laundered, is also generally referred to as laundry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Laundry Care market size is estimated to be worth USD 64860 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 90890 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Laundry Care market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Laundry Care landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Laundry processes include washing (usually with water containing detergents or other chemicals), agitation, rinsing, drying, pressing (ironing), and folding. The washing will often be done at a temperature above room temperature to increase the activities of any chemicals used and the solubipty of stains, and high temperatures kill micro-organisms that may be present on the fabric. Many professional laundry Services are present in the market which offers at different price range.

This report focuses on Laundry Care volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laundry Care market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Laundry Care Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Laundry Detergent

Fabric Softener

Bleach Other

Residential Commercial

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

