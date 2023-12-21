Organic Hair Color Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Aubrey Organics

Natulique

Radico

Indus Valley Couple and Twins SAS France

V.J.S Pharmaceuticals

Herbatint

Organic Saloon Systems TVAM

The Organic Hair Color Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Hair color, also known as hair colorant or hair dye, is the sub-segment of the broad category of hair care products. Hair color products contribute to more than one-fifth of the global hair care market. Hair care broadly includes five types of products. These include shampoo, hair color, hair conditioner, hair stypng products, and hair oil. The trend of hair care has been growing in the fashion industry due to the global aging population base.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Organic Hair Color market size is estimated to be worth USD 1141 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1888.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Organic Hair Color market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Organic Hair Color landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Organic hair color is manufactured by using organic ingredients or certified organic ingredients. The ingredients are usually plant based such as henna, dry fruits, various vegetables, flower extracts, and many more. The product might either be 100% organic or many contain certain percentages of synthetic formulations. Organic hair color balances and sustains the hair shaft to prevent breakage and over drying.

This report focuses on Organic Hair Color volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Hair Color market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Organic Hair Color Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Permanent Hair Color Temporary Hair Color

Individual Commercial

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Organic Hair Color Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Hair Color

1.2 Classification of Organic Hair Color by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Organic Hair Color Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Organic Hair Color Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Organic Hair Color Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Organic Hair Color Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Organic Hair Color Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Organic Hair Color Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Organic Hair Color Market Drivers

1.6.2 Organic Hair Color Market Restraints

1.6.3 Organic Hair Color Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Organic Hair Color Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Organic Hair Color Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Organic Hair Color Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Organic Hair Color Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Organic Hair Color Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Organic Hair Color Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Organic Hair Color Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Organic Hair Color New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Organic Hair Color Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Organic Hair Color Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Organic Hair Color Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Organic Hair Color Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Organic Hair Color Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Organic Hair Color Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Organic Hair Color Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Organic Hair Color Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Organic Hair Color Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Organic Hair Color Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Organic Hair Color Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

