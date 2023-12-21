Hiking Gear And Equipment Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty and Sports Stores, Online Retails) , Types (Hiking Apparel, Hiking Shoes, Hiking Equipment, Others) , By " Hiking Gear and Equipment Market-2024 " Region

The North Face

Marmont Mountain

Black Diamond

Arc'teryx

Marmot

Mountain Hardwear

Kelty

MontBell

AMG Group

Big Agnes

Sierra Designs

Force Ten

Skandika

Snugpak Paddy Pallin

The Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Hiking equipment is the equipment taken on outdoor walking trips. Hiking is usually divided into day-hikes and multiple-day hikes, called backpacking, trekking, and walking tours. The equipment selected varies according to the duration, distance, planned activities, and the environment. Additional factors include weight and preparedness for unplanned events. The level of preparedness can relate to remoteness and potential hazards; for example, a short day hike across farmland or trekking in the Himalayas. The length and duration of a walk can influence the amount of weight carried.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hiking Gear and Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 22590 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 29040 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Hiking Gear and Equipment market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Hiking Gear and Equipment landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The rise in value-added and innovative adventure sports products is an important emerging trend, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period. To cater to the varied needs of consumers, vendors today are introducing innovative product offerings in terms of design, color, shape, and weight. The competition among key players is intense, and it becomes necessary for these manufacturers to constantly improve their product offerings in order to maintain their position in the market. For instance, manufacturers have started reinventing the insulation used in tents, which helps in keeping cold air from reaching the user's body.

This report focuses on Hiking Gear and Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hiking Gear and Equipment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Hiking Gear and Equipment market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Hiking Apparel

Hiking Shoes

Hiking Equipment Others

What are the different "Application of Hiking Gear and Equipment market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty and Sports Stores Online Retails

Why is Hiking Gear and Equipment market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Hiking Gear and Equipment market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

