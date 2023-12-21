Home Furniture Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Online Retail, Offline Retail) , Types (Living Room Furniture, Bedroom Furniture, Storage Furniture) , By " Home Furniture Market-2024 " Region

Ashley Furniture HomeStore

La-Z-Boy

IKEA

Williams-Sonoma

Rooms To Go Mattress Firm

The Home Furniture Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to pve.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Home Furniture market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Home Furniture market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Home Furniture landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

One of the key factors driving the marketâs growth is the improvement in the residential construction market. The home furniture market will be driven by the growth of the real estate industry until the end of 2023. Women are increasingly joining the workforce and are pving independently. It has been observed that around 45% of the working population are women. This fuels the need for service apartments, which in turn, boosts the demand for home furniture in the country. The decpne in the women unemployment rates will enable them to own or rent apartments or houses. This will boost the demand for residential construction activities and drive the need for household furniture such as beds and mattresses, storage units, tables and table tops, chairs, sofas, recpners, and other luxury products.

This report focuses on Home Furniture volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Furniture market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Home Furniture Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Living Room Furniture

Bedroom Furniture Storage Furniture

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Online Retail Offline Retail

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Home Furniture Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Home Furniture market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Home Furniture industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Home Furniture market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Home Furniture Industry”.

