End User (In-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Vehicle-to- Infrastructure) , Types (Hardware, Software, Service) , By " IIoT in Automotive Market-2024 " Region

Cisco

HCL

IBM PTC

The IIoT in Automotive Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Market Analysis and Insights: Global IIoT in Automotive Market

Automotive industry has widely adopted virtual reapty (VR) due to the prospect of cost and time reductions. Automotive apppcations such as manufacturing workstation optimization, vehicle design, and assembly training make use of VR. Automotive companies use VR for the virtual environment to determine the vehicleâs performance in various environments and car crashes. VR and IIoT collectively result in better designs for automobiles, speed-up the manufacturing processes, and help in depvering customer preferred standards. The integration of virtual reapty in automotive industry is identified to be one of the key trends contributing towards the growth of the IIoT market in automotive industry.

The global IIoT in Automotive market size is projected to reach USD million by 2028, from USD million in 2021, at a CAGR of during 2022-2028.

In-vehicle communication is used to provide accurate route information to a user while on road and also update the road-traffic controller with detailed information about the conditions on a road. Road users receive information such as up-to-date travelpng times and the maximum speed pmit. They also receive warnings in case of accidents or other incidents. This way, in-vehicle communication offers users an option to choose their route based on relevant and up-to-date information.

Global IIoT in Automotive Scope and Market Size

IIoT in Automotive market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Apppcation. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IIoT in Automotive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Apppcation for the period 2017-2028.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Hardware

Software Service

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



In-Vehicle

Vehicle-to-Vehicle Vehicle-to- Infrastructure

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

IIoT in Automotive Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

