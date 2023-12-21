Teeth Whitening Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Colgate-Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson and Johnson

PandG

Brodie and Stone

CCA Industries Church and Dwight

Teeth whiteners may be appped by dentists in a dental cpnic, dispensed by dentists for home-use, or bought over-the-counter. Teeth whitening products are mainly of two types, viz. peroxide-containing bleaching agents and whitening toothpastes. Bleaching agents contain peroxide(s) that help remove deep and surface stains. Non-bleaching agents, on the other hand, contain substances that have physical or chemical action that only removes surface stains.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Teeth Whitening market size is estimated to be worth USD 6285.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8299.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Teeth Whitening market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Teeth Whitening landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is estimated to drive the growth prospects for the global teeth whitening market until the end of 2023. It has been noted that a large number of consumers opt for dental veneers, crowns, whitening procedures, and inlays or onlays cosmetic treatments to improve their dental health and appearance, which, in turn, will boost the demand for cosmetic dentistry and propel the growth potential of the global teeth whitening industry. Also, since the teeth whitening process is easy, the preference for these products will further grow. Furthermore, the increasing concentration on appearance, increased awareness via social media platforms, marketing of dental practices, and the growing media coverage, are some of the additional factors that will fuel market growth in the coming years.

Whitening Toothpastes

Whitening Strips Others

Online Retail Offline Retail

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Teeth Whitening

1.2 Classification of Teeth Whitening by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Teeth Whitening Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Teeth Whitening Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Teeth Whitening Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Teeth Whitening Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Teeth Whitening Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Teeth Whitening Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Teeth Whitening Market Drivers

1.6.2 Teeth Whitening Market Restraints

1.6.3 Teeth Whitening Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Teeth Whitening Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Teeth Whitening Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Teeth Whitening Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Teeth Whitening Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Teeth Whitening Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Teeth Whitening Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Teeth Whitening Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Teeth Whitening New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Teeth Whitening Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Teeth Whitening Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Teeth Whitening Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Teeth Whitening Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Teeth Whitening Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Teeth Whitening Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Teeth Whitening Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Teeth Whitening Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Teeth Whitening Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Teeth Whitening Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Teeth Whitening Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

