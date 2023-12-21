Electric Oral Care Products Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Online Retail, Offline Retail) , Types (Electric Toothbrush, Electric Flosser, Electric Tongue Cleanser, Others) , By " Electric Oral Care Products Market-2024 " Region

Philips Sonicare

Oral-B (P and G)

Panasonic

Colgate

Wellness Oral Care

Interplak(Conair)

Church and Dwightï1⁄4Arm and Hammerï1⁄4

Lion

Waterpik

Lebond

Ningbo Seago Electric

Risun Technology

SEASTAR Corporation

Minimum

Dretec

JSB Healthcare

Brush Buddies

AEG

Sonic Chic Brio Product

The Electric Oral Care Products Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Electric oral care products are used to maintain oral hygiene. Most of the electric oral care products use battery to store electricity possess advanced functionapty as compared to their traditional counterparts; for example, electric toothbrushes alert the user if the user is applying too much pressure on the teeth. The traditional non-electric toothbrushes do not have this feature.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electric Oral Care Products market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Electric Oral Care Products market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Electric Oral Care Products landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The oral care market includes a wide range of treatment and products that are designed to enhance oral hygiene and depver dental care. Rise in awareness regarding oral hygiene is leading to a shift from traditional products to innovative apppances, formulations, and implements. Growing consciousness about having a pleasing smile, oral health, and fresh breath, particularly among the urban consumers, is stimulating the growth of the global electric oral care products market. In recent years, the electric oral care products market has undergonesignificant technological breakthroughs which have resulted in the launch of innovative and high-performance devices. The trend is projected to continue in the near future as well.

This report focuses on Electric Oral Care Products volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Oral Care Products market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

Global Electric Oral Care Products Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Electric Oral Care Products market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Electric Toothbrush

Electric Flosser

Electric Tongue Cleanser Others

What are the different "Application of Electric Oral Care Products market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Online Retail Offline Retail

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Electric Oral Care Products market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

