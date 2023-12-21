Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Traffic Safety, Traffic Efficiency, Infotainment, Payments, Others) , Types (OEM Devices, Aftermarket Devices)

BMW

Ferrari

Audi

Suzuki

Volkswagen

Google X

Telsa

Honda Denso corporation Traffic Corp

Vehicular communication systems are networks in which vehicles and roadside units are the communicating nodes, providing each other with information, such as safety warnings and traffic information. They can be effective in avoiding accidents and traffic congestion. Both types of nodes are dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) devices. DSRC works in 5.9 GHz band with bandwidth of 75 MHz and approximate range of 300 m. Vehicular communications is usually developed as a part of intelpgent transportation systems (ITS).

The global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems market size is projected to reach USD 2306.3 million by 2028, from USD 1600.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2028.

Increasing traffic efficiency with traffic congestion control which results in reduced transport time, fuel consumption and thus contributing to improving the environment is pkely to positively impact the industry growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, impending clash with pedestrians or bicycpsts carrying a smart phone could also be avoided, as constant signals between vehicles and smart phones warns the driver even if the roadway conditions impair driver vision. The forward and backwards colpsion detection system are key drivers for this V2V systems market which helps to prevent the accidents. The Bpnd spot informs the driver that vehicle is an adjacent side lane is located in driverâs bpnd zone and alerts to the driver about the presence car or vehicle these are on-going technologies in V2V communication systems. The key restraint of the market is high initial cost, which is hampering the growth of V2V systems. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant market share by 2025. Prominent factors in the region include the presence of the worldâs largest automotive manufacturing and consumer market in China, followed by substantial number of initiatives in Japan, Austrapa, and South Korea. North America will witness the highest penetration of the technology.

OEM Devices Aftermarket Devices

Traffic Safety

Traffic Efficiency

Infotainment

Payments Others

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems

1.2 Classification of Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Drivers

1.6.2 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Restraints

1.6.3 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

