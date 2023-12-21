Baby Electronic Toys Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Under 1 Years Old, 1-3 Years Old) , Types (Entertainment and Hobbyist Robots, Electronic Games, Virtual Babies and Pets, Others) , By " Baby Electronic Toys Market-2024 " Region

Fisher-Price

Vtech Holdings

Brevi

Chicco

Hasbro

Kids II

Kiwi Baby Mothercare

The Baby Electronic Toys Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Toys and games are used for the amusement and entertainment of children. Activity toys such as building sets, dolls, puzzles, and card games help children enhance their mental agipty, and develop coordination and dexterity. These are considered as recreational items that not only keep the kids engaged, but also train them. Different materials are used to manufacture toys. Electronic toys for kids such as entertainment and hobbyist robots; electronic games; and virtual babies and pets are gaining popularity. Electronic toys allow the child to learn while having fun, which helps in developing a positive attitude toward learning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Baby Electronic Toys market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Baby Electronic Toys market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Baby Electronic Toys landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The number of working mothers, people disposable income and innovation are key drivers to propel the market growth. The number of working mothers worldwide has increased substantially in the past few years. Worldwide the increase in the number of dual-income households has led to an increase in the repance of parents on baby products. The increase in the number of working mothers has also led to a concomitant increase in the disposable income of dual-income households, which has led to higher spending on children. However, stringent government regulations are hindering market growth considerably. Government regulations are in place to regularly monitor the chemical, physical, and mechanical safety of toys for children. Therefore, it is imperative that manufacturers meet the safety requirements mandated by the governments of the respective countries in which they operate.

This report focuses on Baby Electronic Toys volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Electronic Toys market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Baby Electronic Toys Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Entertainment and Hobbyist Robots

Electronic Games

Virtual Babies and Pets Others

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Under 1 Years Old 1-3 Years Old

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Baby Electronic Toys market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

