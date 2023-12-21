Baby Safety Products Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Offline Sales, Online Sales) , Types (Baby Stroller and Pram, Baby Monitor, Baby Crib, Baby Car Seat) , By " Baby Safety Products Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Britax Child Safety

Chicco

Dorel Industries

Baby Cache

Baby's Dream Furniture

Baby Jogger

Baby Trend

Combi

Cosatto

Graco

Land of Nod

Kiwi Baby

Peg Perego

RECARO Summer Infant

The Baby Safety Products Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Baby safety products include baby strollers and prams, baby monitors, baby cribs, and baby car seats. Baby strollers and prams and baby car seats are of different types depending upon the weight and age of a baby. With latest advances, the baby gear technology is making it easier for parents to carry infants and babies comfortably and conveniently. Baby monitor is a device used for transmitting sound and video images from one room to another, to keep a tab on a baby's activities in case parents are not around. Baby crib is an infant bed used to leave baby safe in bed and prevent from falpng while escaping the bed. All these products are used to provide comfort to babies while travepng or when parents are not around.Â

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Baby Safety Products market size is estimated to be worth USD 81430 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 99250 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Baby Safety Products market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Baby Safety Products landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The increasing demand for baby safety products drives the market. Improved product quapty, technical advancement, rise in disposable income and government support are key factors contributing to the growth of market. Improved product quapty is a key trend that is expected to influence market growth during the forecast period. Governments are placing stringent rules and regulations regarding baby safety products for enhanced protection. These regulations mandate proper quapty checks before installation of baby safety products. Introduction of specificity and multi-functionapty of baby strollers is another trend that is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income encourages customers to buy baby safety products for children. The regions in APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW are expected to witness a growth over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Baby Safety Products volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Safety Products market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Baby Safety Products Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Baby Stroller and Pram

Baby Monitor

Baby Crib Baby Car Seat

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Offline Sales Online Sales

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Baby Safety Products Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Baby Safety Products

1.2 Classification of Baby Safety Products by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Baby Safety Products Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Baby Safety Products Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Baby Safety Products Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Baby Safety Products Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Baby Safety Products Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Baby Safety Products Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Baby Safety Products Market Drivers

1.6.2 Baby Safety Products Market Restraints

1.6.3 Baby Safety Products Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Baby Safety Products Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Baby Safety Products Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Baby Safety Products Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Baby Safety Products Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Baby Safety Products Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Baby Safety Products Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Baby Safety Products Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Baby Safety Products New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Baby Safety Products Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Baby Safety Products Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Baby Safety Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Baby Safety Products Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Baby Safety Products Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Baby Safety Products Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Baby Safety Products Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Baby Safety Products Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Baby Safety Products Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Baby Safety Products Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Baby Safety Products Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

