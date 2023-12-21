Badminton Equipment Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Specialty and Sports Stores, Department and Discount Stores, Online Retail) , Types (Badminton Racquets, Shuttlecocks, Badminton Shoes, Others) , By " Badminton Equipment Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Ashaway

Babolat

Li-Ning

YONEX

ASICS

Pointfore Tecnifibre

The Badminton Equipment Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Badminton is a racquet sport played using racquets to hit a shuttlecock across a net. Although it may be played with larger teams, the most common forms of the game are "singles" (with one player per side) and "doubles" (with two players per side). Badminton is often played as a casual outdoor activity in a yard or on a beach; formal games are played on a rectangular indoor court. Points are scored by striking the shuttlecock with the racquet and landing it within the opposing side's half of the court.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Badminton Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Badminton Equipment market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Badminton Equipment landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Rising interest in badminton among children, government support, increase in the number of badminton tournaments and people preference are key factors contributing to the growth of market. One of the most important factors driving the growth of this market is the rising interest in badminton among children. This has led to several schools and colleges providing their students with the required training for badminton and encouraging them to participate in events and tournaments. The prevaipng popularity of badminton tournaments pke the Super Series Badminton League and the Premier Badminton League is also indicative of the fact that the market has a high growth potential for the forecast period. The APAC region led the global badminton equipment market and is expected to increase on account of rapid population growth.

This report focuses on Badminton Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Badminton Equipment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Badminton Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Badminton Racquets

Shuttlecocks

Badminton Shoes Others

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Specialty and Sports Stores

Department and Discount Stores Online Retail

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Badminton Equipment Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Badminton Equipment market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Badminton Equipment industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Badminton Equipment market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Badminton Equipment Industry”.

