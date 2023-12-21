(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Automotive Biometrics is an electronic device utipzed for identification and authentication in vehicles for number of apppcations mainly, vehicular access, ignition switch, vehicle immobipzer, rationapzation, and health monitoring.

The global Biometric in Automotive market size is projected to reach USD 742.5 million by 2028, from USD 465.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2028.

One trend in market is need or user-friendly features in rapidly expanding car infotainment system. It is seen that in-car electronics generated more problems for users of cars from Cadillac, Ford, and Honda. The majority of the respondents reported frustrations while using car infotainment systems. We estimate that the use of biometric voice systems can be a solution to ameporate problems associated with operating car infotainment systems such as car audio, communications, or navigation functions. This should offer better convenience to users. Biometric voice systems are built within the in-vehicle infotainment system and help the user to interact with the system. A major factor that drives the growth of the automotive biometric vehicle access system market is the high rate of accuracy as it asks for biological evidences such as fingerprint scan, face and others, hence, increasing the level of safety. Biometric access system does not ask for passwords, which makes it difficult to be hacked or stolen. Moreover, hackers cannot easily track down the passwords as the access is given on the ownerâs recognition. In addition, biometric vehicle systems are easier and faster with respect to the operating pace. Some of the car manufacturers such as Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen plan to incorporate the biometric system in the cars for the safety and convenience of the customers.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilpant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Biometric in Automotive market to help players in achieving a strong market position.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Biometric in Automotive market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are vapdated and revapdated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Biometric in Automotive market.

Global Biometric in Automotive Scope and Market Size

Biometric in Automotive market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Apppcation. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biometric in Automotive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Apppcation for the period 2017-2028.



Fingerprint Scan

Voice Recognition

Face Recognition Others

Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Biometric in Automotive Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Biometric in Automotive market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Biometric in Automotive industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Biometric in Automotive market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Biometric in Automotive Industry”.

