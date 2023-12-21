Boxing Equipment Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Sporting Goods Retailer, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online Retail) , Types (Gloves, Ankle/Knee/Elbow Guard, Punching Bags, Hand Wraps, Shin Guard, Mouth Guard, Head Gear, Boxing Pads, Others) , By " Boxing Equipment Market-2024 " Region

Adidas

Century Martial Arts

Everlast Worldwide

Twins Special

Combat Sports International

Fairtex

King Professional

REVGEAR Ringside

The Boxing Equipment Market

BoxingÂis currently one of the most popular sports, with the International Boxing Association (AIBA) looking to increase the number of women's boxing events in the Olympic program for the Tokyo 2020 games. In addition to training clubs, the market is also registering several new boxing tournaments, for example, in 2016, theÂInternational Championship Boxing LeagueÂ(ICBL) commenced operations and went on the become world's first competitive league for boxing.Â

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Boxing Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 1601.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2018.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Boxing Equipment market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Boxing Equipment landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Increasing awareness related to healthy pfestyle has led people to participate in kick boxing, and other self-defensive activities. Surge in kick boxing participation has led to an increase in demand for the kick boxing equipment in the fitness and sports industry. Moreover, people are trying to maintain their health and reduce weight, due to which they are engaging in various fitness related activities. With the increase in participation in fitness activities, demand for the kick boxing equipment is projected to increase in the fitness industry significantly. Such factors are pkely to boost growth of the global market of kick boxing equipment during the predicted period. Participation in fitness activities such as kick boxing helps athletes in reducing the prominence of cardiovascular diseases. In order to burn fat and maintain fitness, people follow high-intensity workout routine. Attributed to intense workouts, people regain endorphins that they lose due to surge in stress levels. This helps in lowering prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among professional boxers and athletes. Such factors are projected to fuel growth of the global market of kick boxing equipment throughout 2022.

This report focuses on Boxing Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boxing Equipment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

Global Boxing Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Boxing Equipment market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Gloves

Ankle/Knee/Elbow Guard

Punching Bags

Hand Wraps

Shin Guard

Mouth Guard

Head Gear

Boxing Pads Others

What are the different "Application of Boxing Equipment market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Sporting Goods Retailer

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Online Retail

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Boxing Equipment market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Boxing Equipment Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Boxing Equipment market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Boxing Equipment industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Boxing Equipment market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Boxing Equipment Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Boxing Equipment Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Boxing Equipment

1.2 Classification of Boxing Equipment by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Boxing Equipment Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Boxing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Boxing Equipment Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Boxing Equipment Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Boxing Equipment Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Boxing Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Boxing Equipment Market Drivers

1.6.2 Boxing Equipment Market Restraints

1.6.3 Boxing Equipment Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Boxing Equipment Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Boxing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Boxing Equipment Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Boxing Equipment Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Boxing Equipment Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Boxing Equipment Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Boxing Equipment Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Boxing Equipment New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Boxing Equipment Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Boxing Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Boxing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Boxing Equipment Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Boxing Equipment Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Boxing Equipment Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Boxing Equipment Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Boxing Equipment Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Boxing Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Boxing Equipment Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Boxing Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

