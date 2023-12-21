Electric Iron Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Home Use, Commercial) , Types (Dry Iron, Steam Iron, Travelling Iron, Garment Steamer, Cordless Iron) , By " Electric Iron Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Philips

Bajaj Electricals

Usha Electricals

Panasonic

Electrolux Home Products Tefal

The Electric Iron Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Electric iron is a tool for levepng clothes and fabrics, and the power is generally between 300-1000W. Its type can be divided into: ordinary type, temperature control type, steam spray type and so on. Ordinary irons have a simple structure, they are inexpensive, and are easy to manufacture and maintain. Adjustable temperature iron can automatically adjust the temperature within the range of 60-250 Â°C and automatically cut off the power according to the different materials used in the appropriate temperature to iron than the average type to save power. The steam spray type electric iron has both temperature control function and steam generation, and some of it is equipped with a spray device, which epminates the trouble of artificial water spraying, and the clothing material has more uniform wetting and better ironing effect.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electric Iron market size is estimated to be worth USD 883.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1223.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Electric Iron market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Electric Iron landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

First of all, the growth of the global electric iron is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period owing to constant innovation efforts of manufacturers to attract consumers. Customers attach importance to appearance and they are interested in wrinkle-free clothes, especially for commuters who need to wear suit every single day. The price of electric iron is cheap and cheerful, people find it easy to purchase. They do not have to go to cleaning stores to make clothes wrinkle-free. It is estimated that in the Asia-Pacific region especially in China, the demand for the product is expected to grow in forecast period.

This report focuses on Electric Iron volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Iron market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Electric Iron Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Electric Iron market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Dry Iron

Steam Iron

Travelling Iron

Garment Steamer Cordless Iron

What are the different "Application of Electric Iron market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Home Use Commercial

Why is Electric Iron market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Electric Iron market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Electric Iron Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



How is Electric Iron market research conducted?

What are the key steps involved in conducting Electric Iron market research?

What are the sources of data used in Electric Iron market research?

How do you analyze Electric Iron market research data?

What are the benefits of Electric Iron market research for businesses?

How can Electric Iron market research help in identifying target customers?

What role does Electric Iron market research play in product development?

How can Electric Iron market research assist in understanding competitor analysis?

What are the limitations of Electric Iron market?

How does market research contribute to making informed business decisions?

What is the difference between primary and secondary market?

How can Electric Iron market research help in assessing customer satisfaction?

What are the latest trends and technologies in Electric Iron market?

What are the ethical considerations in conducting Electric Iron market research?

How can Electric Iron market help in pricing strategies? What is the future outlook for Electric Iron market research?

Electric Iron Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Electric Iron market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Electric Iron industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Electric Iron market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Electric Iron Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Electric Iron Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Iron

1.2 Classification of Electric Iron by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Electric Iron Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Electric Iron Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Electric Iron Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Electric Iron Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Electric Iron Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Electric Iron Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Electric Iron Market Drivers

1.6.2 Electric Iron Market Restraints

1.6.3 Electric Iron Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Electric Iron Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Electric Iron Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Electric Iron Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Electric Iron Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Electric Iron Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Electric Iron Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Electric Iron New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Electric Iron Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Electric Iron Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Electric Iron Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Electric Iron Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Electric Iron Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Electric Iron Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Electric Iron Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Electric Iron Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Electric Iron Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Electric Iron Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

