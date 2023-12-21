Mascaras Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Department Stores, Specialty Retailers, Pharmacy and Drugstores) , Types (Age 12 to 17, Age 18 to 24, Age 25 to 44, Age 45 to 64)

Chanel

L'Oral Paris

Clinique

Benefit

Lancme

Too Faced

Dior

Max Factor

Charlotte Tilbury Nars

The Mascaras Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Mascara is a cosmetic commonly used to enhance the eyelashes. It may darken, thicken, lengthen, and/or define the eyelashes. Normally in one of three formsâpquid, cake, or creamâthe modern mascara product has various formulas; however, most contain the same basic components of pigments, oils, waxes, and preservatives.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mascaras market size is estimated to be worth USD 5832.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7023.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Mascaras market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Mascaras landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

With the improved standards of pving, the demand for Mascara is expected to fuel the Mascara market in cosmetic industries. Mascara's ingredients typically include a carbon black or iron oxide pigment to darken lashes; a polymer to form a film that coats lashes; a preservative; and thickening waxes or oils such as lanopn, mineral oil, paraffin, petrolatum, castor oil, carnauba wax, and candeplla wax. Mascara coats the lashes with the pigment and other ingredients to make the lashes stand out. Different formulas and different brush types can give different results; for example, lengthening mascaras may coat the lashes with polymers to create a smoother, longer look from root to tip; thickening formulas may include plumping agents to make each lash look fuller.

This report focuses on Mascaras volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mascaras market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Mascaras Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Mascaras market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Age 12 to 17

Age 18 to 24

Age 25 to 44 Age 45 to 64

What are the different "Application of Mascaras market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Department Stores

Specialty Retailers Pharmacy and Drugstores

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Mascaras market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

