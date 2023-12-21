Bulk Container Packaging Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Petroleum and Lubricants, Agricultural and Horticultural Products, Durable Goods) , Types (Drums, Pails, Material Handling Containers, Bulk Container Liners, RIBCs, FIBCs, Flexi Tanks, Others) , By " Bulk Container Packaging Market-2024 " Region

The Bulk Container Packaging Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Bulk container packages are transported in a range of vehicles, from humongous cargo ships to even super long monster truck trailers. Transportation plays the most crucial role in the supply chain operations, as it allows the movement of goods from the place where it is manufactured, to the place where it is ordered. Globapzation generates favorable circumstances by keeping manufacturing bases distant from consumption regions. Transportation costs are considered the largest part of the total cost, hence there is a rising requirement for more innovative and cost-effective bulk container packaging solutions, to reduce the transportation costs on the whole. Flexible bulk packaging is expected to register a rapid growth than rigid bulk packaging. Improvements in flexible bulk packaging are generally led by film wrap and flexible intermediate bulk containers. Owing to its increased use in securing pallets and various packaging formats during shipment, film wrap is expected to show a positive growth. Correspondingly, the increase in the usage of films for bundpng bulk and multipack items in retail settings,for instance in warehouse-style stores, is driving the growth of the market. In rigid bulk packaging, RIBCs and material handpng containers are expected to grow at a faster rate, when compared to the estabpshed drums and pails.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bulk Container Packaging market size is estimated to be worth USD 3110.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5398.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Bulk Container Packaging market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Bulk Container Packaging landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The increased demand in the oil and petroleum industry across the globe is a major driver of the global bulk container packaging market. Bulk containers, being reusable and very durable, have a very high operational value and incredible cost efficiency. This along with the increased trade in the global wine and beverages industry is driving the global bulk container packaging market. However, the highly volatile costs of raw materials, and the strict and stringent regulatory popcies are significant restraints to the growth of this market. An improved trade relationship amongst the BRICS nations has had a positively significant impact on the global bulk container packaging market.

This report focuses on Bulk Container Packaging volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bulk Container Packaging market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Bulk Container Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Bulk Container Packaging market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Drums

Pails

Material Handling Containers

Bulk Container Liners

RIBCs

FIBCs

Flexi Tanks Others

What are the different "Application of Bulk Container Packaging market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Petroleum and Lubricants

Agricultural and Horticultural Products Durable Goods

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Bulk Container Packaging market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Bulk Container Packaging Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Bulk Container Packaging market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Bulk Container Packaging industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Bulk Container Packaging market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Bulk Container Packaging Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bulk Container Packaging

1.2 Classification of Bulk Container Packaging by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Bulk Container Packaging Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Bulk Container Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Bulk Container Packaging Market Drivers

1.6.2 Bulk Container Packaging Market Restraints

1.6.3 Bulk Container Packaging Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Bulk Container Packaging Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Bulk Container Packaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Bulk Container Packaging Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Bulk Container Packaging Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Bulk Container Packaging Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Bulk Container Packaging Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Bulk Container Packaging Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Bulk Container Packaging New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Bulk Container Packaging Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Bulk Container Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Bulk Container Packaging Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Bulk Container Packaging Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Bulk Container Packaging Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Bulk Container Packaging Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Bulk Container Packaging Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

