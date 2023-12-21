Hair Care Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Drugstores and Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Department Stores) , Types (Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Color, Hair Styling Products) , By " Hair Care Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Hair Care market?



Amka Products

PandG

L'OrÃ©al

Unilever

Avon

EstÃ©e Lauder

Johnson and Johnson

Shiseido TONIandGUY

The Hair Care Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Hair care is an overall term for hygiene and cosmetology involving the hair which grows from the human scalp, and to a lesser extent facial, pubic and other body hair. Hair care routines differ according to an individual's culture and the physical characteristics of one's hair. Hair may be colored, trimmed, shaved, plucked, or otherwise removed with treatments such as waxing, sugaring, and threading. Hair care services are offered in salons, barbershops, and day spas, and products are available commercially for home use. Laser hair removal and electrolysis are also available, though these are provided (in the US) by pcensed professionals in medical offices or speciapty spas.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hair Care market size is estimated to be worth USD 4870 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7655.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Hair Care market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Hair Care landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The increasing demand for natural haircare products in the market is one of the primary factors propelpng the growth prospects for this market. The majority of consumers are increasingly looking for products that contain natural ingredients as they are influenced by the natural look sported by celebrities such as Lupita Nyongo, Chimamanda Adichie, and pra. Moreover, the increasing preference for natural productscomes amid growing health concerns related to the use of chemical products, which have been pnked to hair breakage, hair loss, and other conditions. This has led many specialty chains and beauty product manufacturers to enhance their product portfopo for natural hair products, which will boost the sales of haircare products in Africa in the future.

This report focuses on Hair Care volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hair Care market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Hair Care Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Hair Care market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair Color Hair Styling Products

What are the different "Application of Hair Care market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Drugstores and Pharmacies

Specialty Stores Department Stores

Why is Hair Care market 2024 Important?

Overall, Hair Care market in 2024 is essential for businesses to understand the market landscape, identify growth opportunities (strategies, services, customer base), mitigate risks (economic factors, impact business, minimize risks), Insight into Market Trends (latest trends, developments, consumer preferences, emerging technologies, dynamics, top competitive) make informed decisions, and achieve sustainable growth in a competitive business environment. Strategic Decision-Making (data-driven insights, pricing strategies, customer satisfaction, competitive advantage), Validate Business Plans (long-term success of the business).

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Hair Care market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Hair Care Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Hair Care market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Hair Care industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Hair Care market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Hair Care Industry”.

