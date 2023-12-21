Handicrafts Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Discount Retailers, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Catalogue Retailer, Internet Retailer, Independent Retailer) , Types (Woodware, Art Metal Ware, Handprinted Textile and Scarves, Embroidered and Crocheted Goods, Zari and Zari Goods, Imitation Jewellery) , By " Handicrafts Market-2024 " Region

The Handicrafts Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Handicraft products are made up of several materials including sheet metal, wrought iron, natural fiber, wood, river stone, beads, textiles, horn and bone, and ceramics. On the basis of type, the global textile market can be classified into kitchenware, gardenware, toys, officeware, furniture and furnishings, jewelry, bathroom accessories, and others.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Handicrafts market size is estimated to be worth USD 466720 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 847730 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Handicrafts market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Handicrafts landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The growth in international and domestic tourism is also expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Japanâs government has introduced several campaigns to increase the country's tourism. The resultant rise in the number of tourists has led to an increase in the sales of handicraft items in Japan. The rise in tourism has fueled the demand for cultural goods, uncommon souvenirs, and indigenous art.

This report focuses on Handicrafts volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Handicrafts market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Handicrafts Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Handicrafts market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Woodware

Art Metal Ware

Handprinted Textile and Scarves

Embroidered and Crocheted Goods

Zari and Zari Goods Imitation Jewellery

What are the different "Application of Handicrafts market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Discount Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Catalogue Retailer

Internet Retailer Independent Retailer

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Handicrafts market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Handicrafts Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Handicrafts market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Handicrafts industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Handicrafts market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Handicrafts Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Handicrafts Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Handicrafts

1.2 Classification of Handicrafts by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Handicrafts Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Handicrafts Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Handicrafts Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Handicrafts Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Handicrafts Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Handicrafts Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Handicrafts Market Drivers

1.6.2 Handicrafts Market Restraints

1.6.3 Handicrafts Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Handicrafts Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Handicrafts Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Handicrafts Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Handicrafts Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Handicrafts Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Handicrafts Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Handicrafts Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Handicrafts New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Handicrafts Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Handicrafts Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Handicrafts Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Handicrafts Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Handicrafts Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Handicrafts Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Handicrafts Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Handicrafts Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Handicrafts Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Handicrafts Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Handicrafts Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

