Hosiery Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Mass Merchant, Mono-Brand Outlet, Online Store, Departmental Store, Others) , Types (Body Stockings, Compression Stockings, Knee Highs and Hold-Ups, Stockings, Socks, Tights, Toe Socks) , By " Hosiery Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Hosiery market?



Hanesbrands

Golden Lady

Gilden Activewear

CSP International

Kayser-Roth

Gold Toe-Moretz

Donna Karan International

Wolford

HCI Direct

Triumph Apparel Corporation Grupo Synkro

The Hosiery Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Hosiery are generally known as legwear, specially worn over legs and feet. The various types of hosiery includes body stockings, compression stockings, hold-ups, knee highs, leggings, socks, stockings, tights, toe socks and legwarmers. The term hosiery is also being used for the type of knitted fabric, its weight and thickness.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hosiery market size is estimated to be worth USD 26870 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 33580 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Hosiery market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Hosiery landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Increasing spending on fashion products coupled with growth in disposable income of consumer is anticipated to drive the demand for the hosiery market during the forecast period. Furthermore, in developing economies, rising preference towards western outfits resulting in higher spending on fashion clothing is in turn projected to drive the demand for hosiery products over the forecast period. Beside this, increasing population across the globe is also projected to drive the demand for hosiery products.

This report focuses on Hosiery volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hosiery market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Hosiery Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Hosiery market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Body Stockings

Compression Stockings

Knee Highs and Hold-Ups

Stockings

Socks

Tights Toe Socks

What are the different "Application of Hosiery market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Mass Merchant

Mono-Brand Outlet

Online Store

Departmental Store Others

Why is Hosiery market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Hosiery market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Hosiery Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Hosiery market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Hosiery industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Hosiery market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Hosiery Industry”.

