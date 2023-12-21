Hydration Belts Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Amphipod

FuelBelt

Nathan Sports

Ultimate Direction

Decathlon

Fitletic

Salomon The North Face

The Hydration Belts Market

Hydration belts can help you have your best run and keep your body fuel with you at all times belts are used for hydrating the body during physical activities, such as jogging and running. They are highly preferred by athletes who regularly participate in marathons, trail running, and triathlons, as well as sports professionals.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hydration Belts market size is estimated to be worth USD 2080 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2529.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Hydration Belts market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Hydration Belts landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The rise in popularity of hydration belts has prompted increased technological advancements in the industry. The manufacturers are continuously innovating in terms of materials, durabipty, weight, and quapty. There is greater emphasis on reducing the size of hydration belts especially for long-duration running activities.

This report focuses on Hydration Belts volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level.

Global Hydration Belts Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.



With Bottle Without Bottles

Men Women

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

