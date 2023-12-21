Canoes And Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Offshore, Near Shore) , Types (Lifejackets, Ring and Horseshoe Buoys, Others) , By " Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market-2024 " Region

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market?



Survitec Group

Grabner

Nookie Ranger

Eval

Typhoon

Peakuk

Burke

Stearns

Aquadesign

Baltic

Palm

RTM Kayaks (ROTOMOD)

HIKO sport

NRS Yak Paddling

The Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Buoyancy aids are simple, safe and ideal for recreational and beginner kayakers. Sea kayaking buoyancy aids are more technical pieces of kayaking equipment. They have more pockets at the front and back, shaped foam and made from hard wearing material.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

pfejackets accounting for of the Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Offshore segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids include Survitec Group, Grabner, Nookie Ranger, Eval, Typhoon, Peakuk, Burke, Stearns and Aquadesign, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids in 2021.

This report focuses on Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Lifejackets

Ring and Horseshoe Buoys Others

What are the different "Application of Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Offshore Near Shore

Why is Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids

1.2 Classification of Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Drivers

1.6.2 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Restraints

1.6.3 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

