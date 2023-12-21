Dive Buoys Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Aqua Lung International

Johnson Outdoors

American Underwater Products

Mares

Sherwood Scuba

Aquatec Duton Industry

Apollo Sports

Beuchat International

BAUER Compressors

Body Glove International

Dive Rite

Cressi Sub

Diving Unlimited International Zeagles Systems

The Dive Buoys Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Scuba divers use a surface marker buoy (SMB) or simply a blob with a pne, to specify the diver's position to their safety boat on sea surface while the diver is underwater. There are two kinds such as one (SMB) is towed for the whole dive and indicates the position of the dive group and the other (DSMB) is positioned towards the end of the dive as a signal to the surface that the divers have started to ascend.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Dive Buoys market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Dive Buoys market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Dive Buoys landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

SMB accounting for of the Dive Buoys global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Personal segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Dive Buoys include Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors, American Underwater Products, Mares, Sherwood Scuba, Aquatec Duton Industry, Apollo Sports, Beuchat International and BAUER Compressors, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Dive Buoys in 2021.

This report focuses on Dive Buoys volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dive Buoys market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Dive Buoys Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Dive Buoys market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



SMB DSMB

What are the different "Application of Dive Buoys market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Personal Commerical

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Dive Buoys market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

