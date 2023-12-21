Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Bell

Schuberth

Nolan

OGK Kabuto

Shoei

Suomy

HJC

AGV

Arai

Shark

Airoh LAZER

The Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

A motorcycle helmet is worn to protect riders from severe injuries and reduces the impact of accidents. Wearing a helmet reduces the severity of the impact and protect the rider from fatal injuries. Premium motorcycle helmets are made of superior-quapty material, which is much more comfortable for the rider compared to the material used in basic helmets, and are equipped with various features such as Bluetooth and GPS.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Premium Motorcycle Helmet market size is estimated to be worth USD 991.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1497.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmet market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmet landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Bike safety has become one of the most important concerns for riders in recent times and to ensure safety a helmet comes handy. When motorcycles crash, their riders lack the protection of an enclosed vehicle, so they're more pkely to be injured or killed. A serious head injury is common among fatally injured motorcycpsts and so using a helmet is important. Helmets are about 37 percent effective in preventing motorcycle deaths and about 67 percent effective in preventing brain injuries. Therefore helmets are necessary for normal commuters and riders as well.

This report focuses on Premium Motorcycle Helmet volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Premium Motorcycle Helmet market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

