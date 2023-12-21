Premium Luggage Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Casual Luggage Bag, Travel Luggage Bag, Business Luggage Bag) , Types (General Trolley Bags, Hard Luggage Trolley Bags) , By " Premium Luggage Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Premium Luggage market?



Victorinox

Samsonite

American Tourister

Briggs and Riley

Hartmann

Delsey

Rimowa

Kipling

Bricâs

Lipault

Genius Pack

Tumi

Globe-Trotter

Smythson

Arlo Skye

Valextra

Louis Vuitton MontBlanc

The Premium Luggage Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Premium Luggage provides convenience for people to travel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Premium Luggage market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Premium Luggage market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Premium Luggage landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

General Trolley Bags accounting for of the Premium Luggage global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Casual Luggage Bag segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Premium Luggage include Victorinox, Samsonite, American Tourister, Briggs and Riley, Hartmann, Delsey, Rimowa, Kippng and Bricâs, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Premium Luggage in 2021.

This report focuses on Premium Luggage volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Premium Luggage market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Premium Luggage Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Premium Luggage market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



General Trolley Bags Hard Luggage Trolley Bags

What are the different "Application of Premium Luggage market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Casual Luggage Bag

Travel Luggage Bag Business Luggage Bag

Why is Premium Luggage market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Premium Luggage market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Premium Luggage Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



Premium Luggage Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Premium Luggage market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Premium Luggage industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Premium Luggage market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Premium Luggage Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Premium Luggage Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Premium Luggage

1.2 Classification of Premium Luggage by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Premium Luggage Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Premium Luggage Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Premium Luggage Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Premium Luggage Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Premium Luggage Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Premium Luggage Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Premium Luggage Market Drivers

1.6.2 Premium Luggage Market Restraints

1.6.3 Premium Luggage Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Premium Luggage Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Premium Luggage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Premium Luggage Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Premium Luggage Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Premium Luggage Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Premium Luggage Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Premium Luggage Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Premium Luggage New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Premium Luggage Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Premium Luggage Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Premium Luggage Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Premium Luggage Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Premium Luggage Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Premium Luggage Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Premium Luggage Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Premium Luggage Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Premium Luggage Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Premium Luggage Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Premium Luggage Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

