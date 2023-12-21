Hardwood Flooring Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Residential, Commercial) , Types (Real-wood Floor, Engineered Floor, Laminated Floor) , By " Hardwood Flooring Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Hardwood Flooring market?



Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

KÃ¤hrs Holding AB (publ)

Nature Home Holding Company Limited

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Boral

Beaulieu International Group

Mannington Mills Inc.

Somerset Hardwood Flooring Inc.

Brumark

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Gerflor Group.

Bruce Evans Flooring, LLC

Pergo

Flooring Innovations, Inc.

Goodfellow, Inc.

DuChateau

Harris Wood

Columbia

Home Legend Somerset

The Hardwood Flooring Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Softwood flooring includes materials harvested from a variety of trees, most commonly pine, fir, and cedar. Hardwood flooring is harvested from trees that grow much slower; it ends up being far denser, and more durable than softwood counterparts. This means that they last longer and require less maintenance.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hardwood Flooring market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Hardwood Flooring market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Hardwood Flooring landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Real-wood Floor accounting for of the Hardwood Flooring global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Residential segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Hardwood Flooring include Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Tarkett S.A., KÃ¤hrs Holding AB (publ), Nature Home Holding Company pmited, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Boral, Beaupeu International Group, Mannington Mills Inc. and Somerset Hardwood Flooring Inc., etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Hardwood Flooring in 2021.

This report focuses on Hardwood Flooring volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hardwood Flooring market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Hardwood Flooring Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Hardwood Flooring market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Real-wood Floor

Engineered Floor Laminated Floor

What are the different "Application of Hardwood Flooring market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Residential Commercial

Why is Hardwood Flooring market 2024 Important?

Why is Hardwood Flooring market 2024 Important?

- Overall, Hardwood Flooring market in 2024 is essential for businesses to understand the market landscape, identify growth opportunities (strategies, services, customer base), mitigate risks (economic factors, impact business, minimize risks), Insight into Market Trends (latest trends, developments, consumer preferences, emerging technologies, dynamics, top competitive) make informed decisions, and achieve sustainable growth in a competitive business environment. Strategic Decision-Making (data-driven insights, pricing strategies, customer satisfaction, competitive advantage), Validate Business Plans (long-term success of the business).

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Hardwood Flooring market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Hardwood Flooring Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Hardwood Flooring market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Hardwood Flooring industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Hardwood Flooring market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Hardwood Flooring Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Hardwood Flooring Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hardwood Flooring

1.2 Classification of Hardwood Flooring by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Hardwood Flooring Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Hardwood Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Hardwood Flooring Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Hardwood Flooring Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Hardwood Flooring Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Hardwood Flooring Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Hardwood Flooring Market Drivers

1.6.2 Hardwood Flooring Market Restraints

1.6.3 Hardwood Flooring Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Hardwood Flooring Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Hardwood Flooring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Hardwood Flooring Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Hardwood Flooring Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Hardwood Flooring Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Hardwood Flooring Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Hardwood Flooring Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Hardwood Flooring New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Hardwood Flooring Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Hardwood Flooring Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Hardwood Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Hardwood Flooring Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Hardwood Flooring Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Hardwood Flooring Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Hardwood Flooring Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Hardwood Flooring Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Hardwood Flooring Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Hardwood Flooring Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Hardwood Flooring Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

