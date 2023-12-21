(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forensic Scientists Empowered to Achieve More in the Lab with the Help of Latest Electrophoresis Instruments. FMI Forecasts US$ 3,523.50 million Market Valuation by 2033

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrophoresis market value is expected to rise from US$ 2,268.8 million in 2023 to US$ 3,523.50 million by 2033. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by an impressive CAGR of 4.5% in the global electrophoresis market over the next decade.



Increasing demand for capillary electrophoresis instruments to bring efficiencies in the forensic laboratory workflow is propelling the sales of electrophoresis. These systems allow operators to queue new work while another plate is being analyzed.

Surging advancements in the speed, precision, and sensitivity of electrophoresis equipment are contributing to its worldwide demand. Additionally, the heightened requirement for innovative drugs and therapies due to the increasing population suffering from chronic diseases is supplementing the sales of electrophoresis. Rising interest in research related to genes, DNA, and proteins is boosting the attractiveness of this market.

The market is predicted to observe a fast-paced startup ecosystem in emerging economies, due to the increasing influx of capital, which is predicted to contribute to increasing research activities and innovation of advanced technologies.

Key players are striving to shave sample processing costs and cost of ownership with consumable pricing. Thus, enhancing the adoption of electrophoresis instruments among end users. For increased revenue from the sales of electrophoresis instruments, key players are forecast to merge, acquire, or partner with other players.

“Rapidly increasing patients suffering from lifestyle and chronic disorders are creating a burden on healthcare systems. Thus, governments are investing in medical research and latest technologies for a robust healthcare setup. To appeal to the masses, key players of electrophoresis are focusing on reducing the cost of these instruments to drive accelerated sales,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Electrophoresis Market Report:



The United States is the leading market for electrophoresis, regionally as well as globally. The country is predicted to acquire a market share of 28.6% in 2023.

Within Europe, Germany is the top contender with a market share of 7% in 2023.

In Asia Pacific, India is estimated to account for a significant CAGR of 5.9% through 2033.

Australia is a budding market for electrophoresis. The country is predicted to register a CAGR of 3.8% through 2033.

Pharma and biotech companies are projected to acquire a share of 27% of the overall electrophoresis market in 2023. The reagents and consumables segment is forecast to obtain value share of 48.67% in 2023.

“The Electrophoresis Market demonstrates promising growth potential," the research manager stated in their published study. "With technological advancements in genetic research and diagnostic procedures, the market is poised to witness a steady expansion” - opines Sabyasachi Ghosh , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:



Key Companies Profiled:



Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Helena Laboratories Corporation

Hoefer, Inc. (Harvard Biosciences)

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

SCIEX

SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Takara Bio, Inc.

TBG Diagnostic Ltd

Cleaver Scientific

QIAGEN N.V.

Eurogentec

Sebia Group

Analytik Jena Lonza Group



Key Developments Taking Place in the Electrophoresis Market:



In October 2022, CMP Scientific Corp. announced that it had inked a co-marketing contract with Agilent Technologies to offer an integrated CE-MS solution to the pharmaceutical and life science industry. The agreement is aimed at the advancement of capillary electrophoresis to offer mass spectrometry solutions.

In March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer to facilitate cutting-edge research in areas like infectious disease and gene editing. Capillary Electrophoresis (CE), which assists fragment analysis and Sanger sequencing is a critical tool to improve clinical research. The SeqStudio Flex Genetic Analyzer offers superior-quality CE technology with data precision and dependable performance. In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific revealed that it has signed a contract with Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd to boost therapeutic development with the help of cutting-edge protein analysis.



Key Market Segments Covered in Electrophoresis Market Research:

By Product:



Instruments



Horizontal Systems



Vertical Systems



Capillary Electrophoresis Systems

Automatic Electrophoresis Systems

Reagents and Consumables



Gel





Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis





Agarose Gel Electrophoresis



Others

Buffers & Others Software

By End-use Industry:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharma & Biotech Companies

CROs and CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes Forensic Laboratories

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



