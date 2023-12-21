Russian Football Union votes to sustain UEFA relations

(MENAFN) The Russian Football Union (RFU) has decided against pursuing membership in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), signaling a preference to maintain ties with European football's governing body, UEFA. The move comes amid ongoing sanctions imposed by UEFA and FIFA on Russian football teams in response to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.



While RFU President Alexander Dyukov had previously mentioned the possibility of exploring a switch to the AFC as a means to continue international competitions despite the sanctions, recent developments have led the Russian football authorities to reconsider. According to an RFU official, the organization unanimously voted against joining the Asian confederation due to a lack of guarantees from FIFA.



RFU executive committee member Mikhail Gershkovich explained the decision, stating, "We decided to continue contacts with UEFA, especially since there is progress." He highlighted signs of UEFA's stance softening and expressed optimism about the potential for improved relations, saying, "Let's see how the situation develops next year."



The decision comes in the wake of FIFA and UEFA suggesting a potential easing of restrictions on Russian football. UEFA, in particular, has indicated a willingness to consider permitting Russian under-17 teams to compete internationally, emphasizing that "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults."



As the RFU navigates the complex landscape of international football politics, the decision to prioritize UEFA ties over a move to the AFC reflects a strategic choice that could impact the future participation of Russian teams in major football competitions. The ongoing developments underscore the delicate balance between sports diplomacy and the broader geopolitical context, raising questions about the potential evolution of relations between Russian football and the European football establishment in the coming year.





