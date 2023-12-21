German nation allowed to demand government buildings to display Christian cross

(MENAFN) In a landmark ruling, the German Federal Administrative Court has affirmed that authorities in Bavaria possess the legal authority to require the display of Christian crosses in all government buildings. The decision, issued on Tuesday, follows a dispute between regional officials led by Markus Soeder, the head of Bavaria's influential Conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party, and an atheist association known as the 'Union for Mental Freedom.'



The contentious rule, introduced by the Bavarian government in 2018, mandated the placement of Christian crosses above the entrances of all government buildings. The rationale behind this directive, as stated by officials, was to reflect the state's "cultural identity as well as Christian [and] Western influence." Bavaria had previously implemented similar regulations in public schools and courtrooms, making the display of crosses obligatory. Soeder, known for his strong stance on immigration and efforts to streamline asylum procedures in the state, faced criticism from atheist associations and religious leaders alike.



The Catholic Church accused Soeder of exploiting Christian symbols for political gain, while the 'Union for Mental Freedom' argued that the decision infringed upon its right to freedom of thought. This disagreement culminated in the atheist association filing a legal complaint in 2021, challenging the Bavarian government's directive.



Initially, a lower court dismissed the union's first legal complaint, prompting them to escalate the matter to the Federal Administrative Court. During the trial, the association's lawyer contended, "What does a cross have to do with an official activity, with the issuing of a driving license? Nothing!" The court's recent ruling, upholding the Bavarian government's right to mandate the display of Christian crosses, adds a new layer to the ongoing debate about the intersection of religious symbols, government identity, and individual freedoms in the German state. As discussions continue, the ruling is likely to fuel further discourse on the balance between cultural expression and the protection of diverse belief systems within a secular society.



