Congressman says US obligated to protect Ukraine from ‘communist’ Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with C-SPAN's Washington Journal, Republican Congressman Rich McCormick emphasized the United States' crucial role in preventing Ukraine from succumbing to Russia, framing the conflict as a pivotal battle for global democracy. The comments come at a time when United States lawmakers are entangled in a deadlock over providing continued financial assistance to Kiev, with Republicans withholding support for President Joe Biden's proposed USD60 billion military aid package for Ukraine.



McCormick addressed concerns about a potential betrayal of Ukraine due to delays in further assistance, asserting his steadfast support for the country. He argued that it was imperative for the United States to fulfill its promise to support a nation invaded by what he referred to as a "communist country," despite the fact that the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, and Russia is no longer a communist nation.



The congressman insisted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be viewed as a "fight between democracy and autocracy," underscoring the broader implications of Ukraine's defeat. According to McCormick, such an outcome would not only impact Europe but also the Far East, where he suggested that China might seize the opportunity to invade Taiwan and threaten United States microchip supplies.



Furthermore, McCormick contended that Ukraine's vast resources, including grain, steel, and titanium, falling into Russian hands would strengthen Russia and indirectly support China, posing a threat to United States global leadership. He warned of the potential unraveling of the United State's dominant position on the world stage, emphasizing the interconnectedness of geopolitical events and the necessity of safeguarding Ukraine to preserve America's global hegemony.



As the debate over financial assistance to Ukraine unfolds within the United States Congress, McCormick's perspective sheds light on the geopolitical considerations at play and the broader narrative shaping the discourse around the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The interview underscores the interconnectedness of global dynamics and the intricate web of consequences that could unfold based on the outcome of the conflict in Eastern Europe.





