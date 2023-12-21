US State Dept expresses financial exhaustion for Ukraine military aid

(MENAFN) In a recent press briefing, the United States State Department announced that it unequivocally supports Ukraine but is facing a challenging financial landscape in providing additional military assistance. According to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, the administration has nearly depleted all available funding streams, leaving just one drawdown package for the remainder of the year. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had expressed confidence earlier in the day, stating, "I am confident the United States will not betray us." However, Miller emphasized that the decision now lies with the United States Congress, urging them to decide whether to stand with Ukraine and allocate the necessary funds to counter Russia's invasion.



Miller acknowledged that while there are still some existing funding streams, they are on the verge of being fully exhausted in the coming weeks. The White House has been persistent in seeking congressional approval for President Joe Biden's latest funding request of USD61 billion for Ukraine. This request is part of an emergency spending bill that also includes aid for Israel, enjoying bipartisan support. Despite having previously approved USD113 billion in outlays for Ukraine, Republican lawmakers have hesitated to pass the combined proposal. Their concerns revolve around worries that the Biden administration may be prolonging the conflict with Russia without a clear victory strategy.



As the situation unfolds, the United States administration faces the pressing challenge of securing additional funding for Ukraine amidst a backdrop of political divisions and concerns about the strategic direction of the conflict. The fate of continued United States support for Ukraine now hinges on the decisions and actions of the United States Congress in the weeks to come.



MENAFN21122023000045015687ID1107636923