Female Cop Shot At In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) A female constable was shot at by an unidentified man in Patna's Marine Drive area, said police on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Pammy Khatoon, a constable of Bihar Police deployed at Patna Police line. She along with her friend and sub-inspector in Purnea, Shabana Azmi, went to Marine Drive around 10 p.m to make reels when the incident happened.

“We were standing at Marine Drive when a person came and asked the address Digha roundabout. I told him so but he stayed for some time and fired at me. The bullet hit my hand. The accused, after committing the crime fled from the spot,” Khatoon said.

“I suspect someone behind the attack. There is no logic behind a stranger shooting at me without any reason,” Khatoon said.

“We have admitted the victim to PMCH and her condition is stable. We have taken her statement where she suspected someone behind the attack. The investigation is underway. We are scanning the CCTV footage of Marine Drive to find out the accused,” said Krishna Murari Prasad, DSP law and order Patna.

