No New COVID-19 Variant Found In Assam, Says State Health Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 21 (IANS) Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta asserted on Thursday that no new variant of COVID-19 was found in the state in recent times.
He said,“The health department has been instructed to remain vigilant against the surge of COVID-19 infection. As of now, Assam has not reported any new COVID case. We have not found any new COVID-19 variants in the state.”
He also attended the meeting chaired by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country.
Taking to his X handle, Mahanta wrote,“No case of the new variant has yet been reported in #Assam. The Government of Assam is on alert and constantly monitoring the situation. I urge the people to remain vigilant.”
On Wednesday, Mandaviya presided over a high-level meeting to discuss the nation's Covid-19 situation and the public health system's readiness.
Through a video conference from the national Capital, he briefed all the state and union territory health ministers about the appearance of the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 in several states in the country.
Mandaviya emphasised the need for remaining alert and being prepared to fight emerging strains of the COVID-19 virus. He urged everyone to be cautious and ready for any new virus strains that may emerge.
