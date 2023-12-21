Distinctive Living Promotes Dan Wolen To Senior Vice President

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Distinctive Living, experts in the development and management of senior living communities, announced today that it has promoted and expanded Dan Wolen to Senior Vice President, Operations, overseeing community-based operations for the entire Distinctive Living portfolio.

Wolen is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in senior living, serving seniors in multiple capacities of local, regional, and senior level leadership throughout the East Coast and Midwest, with a concentration in the Southeast (VA, NC, SC, GA, FL, NJ, TN). Prior to joining Distinctive Living as the Senior Vice President, Wolen served as National Director of Third-Party Operations for a growing senior living provider with a national footprint in nineteen (19) states.

Wolen's performance during his time with Distinctive Living quickly made an impression on the organization's leadership, so it was a natural progression to promote him to his new role, explains Joe Jedlowski, Chairman and CEO of Distinctive Living.

“We needed someone with a vast knowledge of all facets of the senior housing industry with a dedicated focus on employee development,” Jedlowski says.“Dan's extensive expertise includes revenue and NOI growth, acquisitions, market expansion and analytical analysis of community repositioning,” he continues.“He is a dedicated and professional management expert, experienced with leadership, organization, and business partnerships and we're excited for him to expand his responsibilities.”

Wolen is looking forward to the next step in his tenue with the Distinctive Development family as well.“Since I've been with Distinctive Living, it's been clear that this is a true community-focused organization with a mission to be a leader in exceptional senior care,” Wolen says.“It's a privilege to taking on a bigger role in helping the organization fulfill that mission.”

