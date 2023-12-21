White House: Things Moving In Right Direction In Ukraine Aid Talks With GOP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Joe Biden administration believes that the negotiations in Senate on migration reform, which should lead to the unblocking of new large-scale aid package to Ukraine by the Republicans, are moving "in the right direction."

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre during a press gaggle on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We feel like it's going in the right direction - the conversations are going in the right direction.

That's very important," said the White House spokesperson.

Biden expects“good faith” approach fromto unblocking Ukraine aid

At the same time, she emphasized the importance for Congress to reach an agreement on the adoption of President Joe Biden's supplemental national security funding request, which includes, among other things, further aid to Ukraine.

"So, obviously, we need to get this done.

We need to get this done very, very quickly," the White House spokeswoman added.

She also noted that it is critically important for the U.S. to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine, in particular, given the situation on the battlefield.

“So obviously we need to do that. We need to do this very, very quickly. And that's why we appeal to the Republicans in Congress not to delay," Jean-Pierre emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Washington says Russian troops may intensify offensive operations in the east of Ukraine, in particular in the Avdiivka area, once the ground freezes.