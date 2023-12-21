Iranian Currency Rates For December 21

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 21, Trend reports. When compared to December 20, the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate revealed that 10 currencies grew in price while 27 decreased. According to the CBI, one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials, whereas one euro equals 46,017 rials.

Currency Rial on December 21 Rial on December 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,167 53,555 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,750 48,788 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,139 4,132 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,075 4,089 1 Danish krone DKK 6,172 6,184 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,489 136,457 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,794 14,990 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,212 29,248 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,381 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,170 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,523 31,482 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,381 26,331 1 South African rand ZAR 2,301 2,291 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,442 1,444 1 Russian ruble RUB 464 465 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,406 28,414 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,579 31,619 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,274 38,294 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,284 1,285 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,546 31,585 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,763 8,754 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,889 5,927 100 Thai baths THB 120,183 120,738 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,017 8,973 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,304 32,288 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,017 46,110 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,207 9,184 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,643 15,646 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,710 2,713 1 Afghan afghani AFN 601 602 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,675 24,677 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,422 75,147 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,843 3,852 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,594 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,515 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,813 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,468 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 495,000–498,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 542,000–545,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur