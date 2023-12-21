Vistara Strengthens International Connectivity From Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 20 December 2023: Vistara, India\'s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, will boost international connectivity from Mumbai by increasing frequencies to two popular international destinations - London Heathrow and Singapore. The airline will increase the flight frequency between Mumbai and London Heathrow, from 4x weekly to daily flights, starting 1 March 2024. Additionally, Vistara will introduce a second daily flight between Mumbai and Singapore from 1 February 2024, using its A321neo aircraft. Vistara also operates daily flights between Delhi and London Heathrow, and flies daily to Singapore from Delhi and 6x weekly from Pune. Bookings for the flights are open on all channels, including Vistara\'s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.



Vistara connects Mumbai to a total of 14 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Frankfurt, Jeddah, London Heathrow, Male, Mauritius, Muscat, and Singapore.



Vistara accepts all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.



Vistara is India\'s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several \'Best Airline\' awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World\'s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named \'16th Best Airline\' globally while also being recognised as the \'Best Airline in India and South Asia\' for the third time in a row, \'Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia\' for the fifth consecutive year, \'Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia\' for the third time in a row and \'Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia\' for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara also received the ch-aviation Asia\'s Third Youngest Airline Fleet award for the second consecutive year.





About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited): TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara brings together Tata\'s and SIA\'s legendary hospitality and renowned service excellence to offer India\'s finest full-service flying experience. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on 9 January 2015 to set new standards in the aviation industry in India, and it today connects destinations across India and abroad. The airline currently has a fleet of 66 aircraft, including 50 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and 6 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and has flown more than 50 million customers since starting operations.

