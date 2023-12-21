(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) --

1901 -- The Russian naval cruiser Varyag docked in Kuwait during era of Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah.

1938 -- Kuwait Ruler Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah dissolved the first legislative assembly, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, after completing a draft law about the statute and a number of legislations.

1958 -- Ahmad Al-Khalaf died at the age of 52. He was administrator of Failaka Island in 1930 during rule of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

2003 -- Kuwait hosted the 24th session of the GCC Supreme Council. Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah represented the Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

2004 -- The GCC Supreme Council adopted a bill, known as Kuwait document, for managing minors' funds.

2006 -- Kuwait Paralympic team crowned champion of the 4th Gulf basketball wheelchairs tournament, beating UAE 52-40.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated Turkish President Abdullah Gul with Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order.

2017 -- Kuwait University operated the first solar energy system at the university compound in Kaifan campus.

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked an accord with China to lend the Asian nation KD nine million (USD 30.6 million) to co-fund a hospital venture.

2017 -- Kuwait Club for Mind sports won the Asian chess tournament.

2019 -- Kuwait Scouts Association won three seats in the Arab scouts fund.

2020 -- The seismology center at Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research registered a 4.4 degree quake in Al-Manaqeesh, Southwest Kuwait.

2020 -- Kuwait Gulf Oil Company began extracting heavy crude at Al-Wafra field.