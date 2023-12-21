IBA Signs Contract For A Proteus®ONE Proton Therapy System To Be Located At The Greater Poland Cancer Center

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, December 21, 2023 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a contract with Health Technologies Sp. z o.o. (Health Technologies) for the supply of a Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy system to be delivered at the Greater Poland Cancer Center (Wielkopolskie Centrum Onkologii) in Poznan, Poland. The downpayment has been received.

The contract includes the supply of a Proteus®ONE system, equipped with the Philips Ambient Experience solution to enhance the care environment and patient comfort during treatment. Proteus®ONE is the market leading compact proton therapy system, upgradable over time to continue to offer the latest technology to IBA users.

Health Technologies was recently selected by the Greater Poland Cancer Center following a competitive public tender process for the supply of a compact proton therapy system. The publicly disclosed winning bid by Health Technologies in the tender process was EUR 25,100,000.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “This new contract marks the first sale of a Proteus®ONE solution in Poland, and will be the second IBA proton therapy system in the country, demonstrating IBA's strong position to meet the growing demand for proton therapy technology in central Europe. We are pleased to see projects like these, which will enable a greater number of cancer patients to benefit from this cutting-edge technology in the region.”

Professor Julien Malicki, Director of the Greater Poland Cancer Center, added: “As for the result of the tender we look forward to working with Health Technologies and IBA to offer proton therapy technology to our patients. It is a significant step in developing highly specialized cancer treatment in Poznan by adding new methods.”

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB and Bloomberg IBAB).

More information can be found at:

About The Greater Poland Cancer Center / Wielkopolskie Centrum Onkologii

The Maria Skłodowska–Curie Greater Poland Cancer Center is a highly specialised medical centre located in Poznań, the heart of the Wielkopolska (Greater Poland) region, that provides a full combined cancer therapy: surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Annually, the center receives over 20,000 inpatients, performs nearly 7,000 surgeries and over 13,000 cytostatic treatments, and administers ionizing radiation procedures to nearly 6,000 patients.

Health Technologies Sp. z o.o.

Established in 2012, Health Technologies specializes in distribution medical devices and equipment in the field of radiotherapy, nuclear medicine, and other healthcare sectors. Health Technology also represents in Poland world renowned brands such as IBA Dosimetry, IBA RadioPharma Solutions, CQ Medical and Spectrum Dynamics Medical.

CONTACTS

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

...

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

...

ICR Consilium

Amber Fennell, Matthew Neal, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

...





1 Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235





Attachment

231221_IBA-ProteusONE-Poznan-Poland-EN