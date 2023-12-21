Expo 2023 Makes Largest Plastic Bottle Sentence Guinness Record

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Mazzraty, a Sustainable Food Partner of Expo 2023 Doha and a prominent national food manufacturer, collaborated with Expo 2023 Doha to set a new Guinness World Record by creating the longest sentence made from 40,000 bottles to raise awareness of recycling and sustainability of environmental preservation.

The organising committee of Expo 2023 Doha and Mazzraty used the inscription“Qatar's finest”, with the aim to enhance awareness of sustainability and recycling plastic materials, moving away from single-use products, as well as highlighting local manufacturing companies and the great efforts made by the State of Qatar to achieve a circular economy.

Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha, Mohammed Ali Al Khoori praised this new milestone and expressed his gratitude towards Mazzraty for their contribution towards food security and their dedication towards sustainability and environmental preservation.

Saad Al Manna, a board member of Mazzraty, reiterated the company's firm belief and commitment towards the cause behind Expo 2023 Doha. Al Manna also pledged the company's support for Qatar's progress towards sustainability and food security.

The record-breaking sentence, which surpassed the previous record of 32,000 bottles, will be on display at the Family Zone of Al Bidda Park well into 2024, providing ample opportunity for visitors to witness this historical accomplishment. The Expo 2023 Doha organising committee had signed a cooperation and partnership agreement with Mazzraty within the framework of enhancing the shared values between the two sides of supporting sustainability, and their keenness for the global exhibition to highlight innovative ideas and solutions, and become an example to be followed in terms of sustainable practices, in addition to launching sustainable food initiatives, encouraging environmentally friendly practices, and organising valuable workshops in the food sector.