Qatar's Successful Mediation Leads To US, Venezuela Prisoner Exchange

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar announced the success of its mediation between the United States of America and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela leading to exchange a number of prisoners.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, explained in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela had released 10 American prisoners, in exchange for the United States of America releasing a Venezuelan prisoner after holding a number of mediation sessions between two sides.

His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's thanks to the United States of America and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for their cooperation in the success of the prisoner exchange process and their response to Qatari mediation efforts, stressing that this step is part of a broader mediation to address the outstanding issues between the two countries.

His Excellency the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the success of this mediation reaffirms the position of the State of Qatar as a reliable partner at the regional and international levels, and also reflects its effective role in making peace and enhancing security, and stability in the region and the world, pointing in this regard to the success of the State of Qatar in mediating a number of important issues over the past years, including the talks between the United States of America and the Taliban and between Iran and the United States of America. It further has mediated for peace negotiations in Lebanon, Sudan and Chad, and the recent mediation efforts that continue between Israel and Hamas, aiming for a cease fire in the Gaza Strip.