Lord Of The Rings, 'Terminator,' 'Charmed Q&As Among Top Programming At FAN EXPO New Orleans

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO New Orleans presents its collection of nearly 150 programming panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, January 5-7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. There's truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday's 5 p.m. finish.



FAN EXPO New Orleans celebrity guests such as Lord of the Rings standouts Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, The Terminator franchise cast members Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong, ï¿1⁄2Charmedï¿1⁄2 duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, ï¿1⁄2Star Trekï¿1⁄2 standouts Sonequa Martin-Green (ï¿1⁄2Star Trek: Discoveryï¿1⁄2), Michelle Hurd (ï¿1⁄2Star Trek: Picardï¿1⁄2) and Jonathan Frakes (ï¿1⁄2Star Trek: The Next Generation,ï¿1⁄2 among others), Jon Bernthal (ï¿1⁄2The Punisher,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The Walking Deadï¿1⁄2), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, ï¿1⁄2Avengers: Infinity Warï¿1⁄2), Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, ï¿1⁄2Burn Noticeï¿1⁄2), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Randy Quaid (National Lampoonï¿1⁄2s Christmas Vacation, Kingpin) and, Katee Sackhoff (Star Warsï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The Mandalorianï¿1⁄2) will conduct individual and group interactive sessions with fans, headlining the slate.



There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions.



Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq/fanexponeworleans/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission.

