KAZO Fashion Announces Its Much-Anticipated End Of Season Sale With Up To 70% Discounts

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 20, 2023: KAZO Fashion, the iconic fashion brand celebrated for its versatile designs and unparalleled quality announces its much-anticipated End of Season Sale (EOSS). Customers can discover unmatched style and enjoy a discount of up to 40%, accessible both online and at KAZO's exquisite offline stores from 14th December 2023 onwards.



For an incredible style upgrade with KAZO's End of Season Sale (EOSS), one can visit the KAZO retail outlets across pan-India where the deals are unbeatable â€“ grab 20% off on the purchase of 1 item, enjoy 30% off on the purchase 2, and go all out with 40% off on the purchase of 3 items respectively. For online shoppers, there's jaw-dropping discounts up to 70% off on some of the most sought-after styles.



Unveiling the EOSS, Divya Aggarwal, Creative Director, KAZO said "As the enchanting season of Christmas and New Year draws near, we've unveiled our winter wear collection both in-store and online. Delve into the magic of sequins and glamour, harmonizing perfectly with our array of winter essentials â€“ be it the elegance of capes, the sophistication of overcoats, or the warmth of faux fur jackets. When styled just right, our winter wear collection promises to cocoon you in warmth, blending seamlessly with the dazzling outfits that are destined to make you the shining star of every social gathering! Our end-of-season sale is on the horizon, featuring jaw-dropping discounts and unbeatable deals. It's the perfect opportunity for you to charm your way through outfit dilemmas and indulge in the festive spirit with KAZO, all without breaking the bank!"



With KAZOâ€TMs new brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor at the helm of the brand, it is elevated to new heights and recently welcomed the new season with the unveiling of its highly anticipated Autumn-Winter 2023 Collection.



KAZO's EOSS is live for shopping along with the newly launched AWâ€TM23 collection across KAZO retail stores, website and user-friendly mobile app. Additionally, the new apparel range is also available at multi-channel platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, Nykaa Fashion, Amazon, Tata CliQ, Flipkart, Shoppers Stop, and more.



About KAZO:



KAZO is a prominent women's fashion brand that embodies the essence of the modern trendsetting woman through its impeccable designs. The brand represents a fusion of style and sophistication, offering an extensive array of attire and accessories, including Tops, Dresses, Outerwear, Bottom-wear, Co-Ord sets, Jumpsuits, Bags, Accessories, and Fragrances. KAZO seamlessly blends dynamic trends with premium occasion wear, resulting in a collection that reflects individuality, energy, and a vibrant persona. Founded by Deepak Aggarwal on 07.07.07 in Delhi, India, KAZO redefines fast fashion by infusing it with a conscious and practical approach, all while remaining affordable to a diverse range of customers.

