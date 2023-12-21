Money Transfers To Kyrgyzstan Through Western Union Drop

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21 . Kyrgyzstan recorded a total of 59,500 incoming money transfers through the American Western Union money transfer system from January through September 2023, which is a 3-percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022 (61,900 transfers), Trend reports.

Data from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan indicates that the overall value of incoming transfers amounted to 2.418 billion soms ($27 million).

Outgoing transfers through Western Union totaled 8,300 transactions during the nine months, indicating a 25 decline compared to the 11,200 transactions in the same period in 2022. The total amount transferred in the first three quarters of the current year summed up to 820 million soms ($9.2 million).

In the third quarter of this year, Kyrgyzstan received 43.950 billion soms ($492 million) via various money transfer systems. Notably, Zolotaya Korona, Astrasend, and Unistream were the primary systems for incoming payments to Kyrgyzstan.

Regarding outgoing payments through money transfer systems, transactions amounted to a total of 12.319 billion soms ($137 million) from January through September 2023.