Sweden Will Soon Join NATO - Antony Blinken

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Sweden will soon
join NATO, which will strengthen the alliance's potential, said US
State Secretary Antony Blinken during the End-of-Year News
Conference, Trend reports.
According to Blinken, the North Atlantic Alliance will be bigger
and stronger in 2023.
"Finland, the 31st member of NATO, was added this year, and
Sweden will join shortly, which will strengthen the potential and
the capabilities of the defense alliance," said Blinken.
