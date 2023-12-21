Sweden Will Soon Join NATO - Antony Blinken

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Sweden will soon join NATO, which will strengthen the alliance's potential, said US State Secretary Antony Blinken during the End-of-Year News Conference, Trend reports.

According to Blinken, the North Atlantic Alliance will be bigger and stronger in 2023.

"Finland, the 31st member of NATO, was added this year, and Sweden will join shortly, which will strengthen the potential and the capabilities of the defense alliance," said Blinken.