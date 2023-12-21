IFC Names 5 Key Ways Of Supporting Energy Transition

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Climate change
is severely impacting people's lives in the developing world,
hampering efforts to alleviate poverty, Cheryl Edleson Hanway,
International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Regional Senior Manager
for Infrastructure and Natural Resources said in an exclusive
interview with Trend .
"IFC is working hard to accelerate a resilient and inclusive
transition in developing countries by supporting emerging market
companies so they can access the capital they need for the climate
transition. Every year, we help developing countries avoid 153
million tons of carbon emissions, the equivalent of taking 13
large-scale coal-fired power plants off the grid," she said.
Hanway pointed out that lack of access to electricity also poses
a severe obstacle to private sector development and achieving the
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"The SDGs were adopted by all Member States of the United
Nations in 2015, as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable
Development. Widespread and equitable access to affordable,
reliable, and clean energy is essential to reduce poverty, create
markets and opportunities, accelerate gender equality, and meet the
SDGs. We believe more action is needed to accelerate the reduction
of global greenhouse gas emissions while meeting soaring energy
demand and closing the energy access gap. Accelerating renewable
energy solutions and leveraging innovative technologies to increase
the energy efficiency, inclusivity, and cost-effectiveness of our
power sector will be key to achieving these goals," she added.
The regional senior manager noted that out of 17 SDGs, IFC
contributes to SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy) and SDG 13
(climate action) by financing innovative energy solutions that
increase access to clean, affordable energy in emerging markets,
while reducing and avoiding greenhouse gas emissions, and investing
in asset and power system resilience.
"In addition, we are supporting the acceleration of energy
transition through:
. Supporting first-of-kind renewable energy projects and
innovative new technologies.
. Scaling large renewable energy programs.
. Standardizing approaches to accelerate the replication of
renewable energy projects.
. Helping corporates to decarbonize by sourcing renewable energy
and adopting energy efficiency projects.
. Mobilizing capital and facilitating greater investment in
renewable energy projects through IFC engagements with financial
institutions and capital markets," she said.
